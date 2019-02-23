Pelicans' Davis ruled out for matchup with Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis will not play Saturday against the Lakers in order to rest after playing Friday night in Indianapolis.

Davis played 20 minutes in Friday's 126-111 loss to the Pacers, tallying 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

New Orleans interim general manager Danny Ferry said Thursday that Davis would see limited minutes the rest of the season while New Orleans focuses ''on the future of the team.''

Davis has made it clear he won't re-sign with New Orleans when his contract ends after next season, so the Pelicans plan to scale back his usage. He still has to play, though, due to NBA rules that dictate healthy players must suit up, especially on the road and on national television.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.