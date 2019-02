Houston Rockets star James Harden has been ruled out for tonight's matchup against the Golden State Warriors with a cervical strain and flu-like symptoms.

Harden is in the midst of a record 30-point scoring streak, reaching that mark for 32 straight games. During the streak, he scored 44 points and hit the game-winner against the Warriors back on Jan. 3.

The Western Conference Finals rematch tips off in Oakland at 8:30 ET on ABC.