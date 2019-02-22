Around The League
Around The League

Reports: Jaren Jackson Jr. 'sidelined for the forseeable future' with right quad injury

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 22, 2019 10:23 PM ET

Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 26.1 minutes during his rookie season.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out indefinitely with a right quad injury.

The Athletic's Omari Sankofa II provided some additional context, indicating the injury originally dates back to late January.

The 19-year-old Jackson, averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, has impressed with his defense and was considered one of the league's top rookies. His low-post game was quickly developing (50.2 percent shooting), and he showed surprising success from deep (35.9% 3FG).

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.