Reports: Jaren Jackson Jr. 'sidelined for the forseeable future' with right quad injury

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out indefinitely with a right quad injury.

Sources: Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr., has suffered a right quad injury and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Organization will be cautious with its young star. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2019

The Athletic's Omari Sankofa II provided some additional context, indicating the injury originally dates back to late January.

First time Jaren Jackson Jr. was listed on the injury report with right quad soreness was on Jan. 31. Appeared a few times afterward. This has been ongoing — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 23, 2019

The 19-year-old Jackson, averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, has impressed with his defense and was considered one of the league's top rookies. His low-post game was quickly developing (50.2 percent shooting), and he showed surprising success from deep (35.9% 3FG).