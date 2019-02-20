Raptors sign guard Meeks to 10-day contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have signed guard Jodie Meeks to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Meeks, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, is averaging 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 22.6 minutes in 531 regular season games (204 starts) with Milwaukee, Philadelphia, LA Lakers, Detroit, Orlando and Washington. He is a career .372 (767-2,060) shooter from three-point range.

A native of Nashville, Tennessee, Meeks played collegiately at Kentucky (2006-09) prior to being selected in the second-round (41st overall) by the Bucks in the 2009 NBA Draft. He averaged 23.7 points and was named First Team All-SEC as a junior with the Wildcats.

In 77 games last season with the Wizards, Meeks posted averages of 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 14.5 minutes.