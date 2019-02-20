Thunder sign free agent forward Markieff Morris

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed free agent forward Markieff Morris, it was announced Wednesday by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.



Morris (6-10, 245) has appeared in 555 career games (330 starts) and registered career averages of 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.4 minutes with the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. This season with the Wizards, he appeared in 34 games (15 starts) and averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.0 minutes.



Originally selected 13th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, the University of Kansas product shot a career-high 36.7 percent (76-of-207) from the three-point line during the 2017-18 season.