Thunder sign free agent forward Markieff Morris

Official release

Feb 20, 2019 6:52 PM ET

Markieff Morris was released by the Pelicans following a trade from the Wizards earlier this month.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed free agent forward Markieff Morris, it was announced Wednesday by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. 
 
Morris (6-10, 245) has appeared in 555 career games (330 starts) and registered career averages of 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.4 minutes with the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. This season with the Wizards, he appeared in 34 games (15 starts) and averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.0 minutes.
 
Originally selected 13th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, the University of Kansas product shot a career-high 36.7 percent (76-of-207) from the three-point line during the 2017-18 season.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.