Reports: Bucks' Nikola Mirotic hopes to play Wednesday vs. Celtics

Feb 20, 2019 6:27 PM ET

Mirotic averaged 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in 32 games with the Pelicans before being traded to the Bucks.

Newly acquired Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic, nursing a calf injury, could be making his Milwaukee debut Wednesday night vs. the Boston Celtics, according to Twitter reports.

The Bucks, currently the top team in the Eastern Conference, acquired Mirotic in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans at the Feb. 7 trade deadline.  Milwaukee gave up Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson and four second-round picks.

Mirotic has played in 32 games this season for the Pelicans, and has been productive, averaging career highs in points (16.7) and rebounds (8.3) per game, and is close to his highs in steals and blocks. He's missed four Bucks' games since the trade, but appears ready to play now with an initial minutes restriction.

At 43-14 entering the All-Star break, the Bucks hold the best record in the Eastern Conference and the league.

A career 39.5 percent shooter from beyound the arc, Mirotic could help the Bucks stretch the floor, opening up driving lanes for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

 

