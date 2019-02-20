Joel Embiid out at least one week with left knee soreness

Joel Embiid is experiencing left knee soreness and will undergo treatment involving physical therapy and load management. He had an MRI which revealed no structural damage. As a precaution, he is listed as out and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Furkan Korkmaz sustained an injury to his right knee during the team’s Feb. 12 matchup vs. Boston. He underwent imaging, and an MRI revealed a meniscus tear. Treatment options, including surgery, are currently being assessed and considered. Korkmaz remains out, and an update will be provided as appropriate.