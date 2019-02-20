Joel Embiid out at least one week with left knee soreness

Official release

Feb 20, 2019 1:58 PM ET

Joel Embiid will be sidelined for at least one week due to a sore left knee.

Joel Embiid is experiencing left knee soreness and will undergo treatment involving physical therapy and load management. He had an MRI which revealed no structural damage. As a precaution, he is listed as out and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Furkan Korkmaz sustained an injury to his right knee during the team’s Feb. 12 matchup vs. Boston. He underwent imaging, and an MRI revealed a meniscus tear. Treatment options, including surgery, are currently being assessed and considered. Korkmaz remains out, and an update will be provided as appropriate.

