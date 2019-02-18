At 2019 All-Star Game, Warriors steal the show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It must be deflating for 29 teams to see the NBA stage its annual, purely-for-fun midseason exhibition and the Golden State Warriors steal that game, too.

The league's All-Stars gathered Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., to put on a show at the Spectrum Center, only to see members of the two-time defending champions become the ringleaders once again.

There was Steph Curry, raised in Charlotte and anxious to impress the old neighborhood, making the two prettiest bounce passes of the night, one to Giannis Antetokounmpo and one to … himself.

There was Klay Thompson, wearing a different uniform than Curry for the first time in their careers. He was trying hard to bring trash-talking rights back to Oakland and came close to making a down payment.

And there was Kevin Durant. He's the real MVP.

Team LeBron came from behind to beat Team Giannis, 178-164.

All told, the 68th All-Star Game had some cold stretches and needed to be rescued, and -- wouldn't you know -- three members of the most decorated team this decade did what they do. It was super for entertainment value and dreadful for championship hopes held by anyone with ideas of tripping the Warriors come spring and summertime.

At least the weekend wasn't a total Warriors romp: Curry did lose the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest to Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets.

The All-Star weekend was a few years late coming to Charlotte, originally scheduled for 2017 prior to a politically charged delay, and the league hustled to do right by the city and also Michael Jordan, owner of the Hornets. The showcase gave the NBA some temporarily (and much-needed) relief from competition, not only the first two-thirds of the regular season, but also from the Anthony Davis sweepstakes.

The centerpiece of the weekend was the game itself, and let the record show all of social media and the Los Angeles Lakers that LeBron James is indeed capable of picking players that can help him win. There was some question about that over the last few dramatic weeks. LeBron captained his team, perhaps notably containing four stars who'll become free agents this summer, to a 178-164 win over Team Giannis.

Kevin Durant earned his second Kia All-Star MVP with 31 points.

The game was unique in that it contained 13 players on each squad instead of the usual 12. That's because Adam Silver used his commissioner's power to add two legends, Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki -- one of whom is definitely retiring (Wade) and the other is expected to, but hasn't made anything official yet.

When Team LeBron coach Mike Budenholzer sent Nowitzki to the scorer's table to check in, Mike Malone, not to be outcoached, immediately signaled for Wade. It was a staged photo-and-applause op and it worked; Wade and Dirk received standing ovations from the Spectrum Center as they jointly walked on the floor for the final time as All-Stars.

What happened next was pure: Dirk hit his first three shots, all 3-pointers, as his teammates rose from the bench and celebrated each one.

"I just wanted to play a few minutes and hoist up a 3," he said. "The first shot I figured, 'Hey, last time on stage, I'm going to go for it,' and it went in. The second one, I said, 'I'll get a little deeper,' and it went in. The third, I wanted to see what happened and it went in too. It was a pleasure to compete one more time with these guys. A great weekend for me."