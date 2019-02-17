Hang Time Podcast: Klay Thompson, Danny Green + more from Charlotte

During All-Star weekend in Charlotte, John Schuhmann and I caught up with Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson, Raptors guard Danny Green, and Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV.

We looked ahead to the final two months of the regular season, discussed how DeMarcus Cousins and Marc Gasol have fit in with Golden State and Toronto, respectively, and learned about Walker's "Welcome to the NBA" moment with Tim Duncan.

* * *

