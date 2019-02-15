Michael Jordan’s philanthropic activities

Since becoming majority owner of the Hornets, Jordan and the team have given away more than $3 million for causes related to education, hunger, wellness and the military. Initiatives include annual events like Cornucopia, which provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in need, and team Day of Service, which, in 2018, completed refurbishment projects at nonprofits that provide shelter, housing or support services to individuals and families in Charlotte, as well as basketball clinics for groups such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Charlotte and Special Olympics of North Carolina. The team also supports community programs including the Barings Book Bus, Teacher Innovation Fund and Education Grants, Yellow Ribbon and Hugo’s Little Heroes