Legendary Moments in NBA History: Bryant passes Jordan on All-Star scoring list

The 2011-12 season was perhaps the last memorable season the Los Angeles Lakers amassed in the Kobe Bryant era. The Lakers won the Pacific Division, reached the Western Conference semifinals with Bryant leading the way with is usual scoring exploits.

The 2012 All-Star Game was especially memorable for fans of the Lakers and Bryant as well. On Feb. 27, 2012, Bryant passed his idol, Michael Jordan, for No. 1 spot in All-Star Game scoring annals. Bryant surpassed Jordan's total of 262 points scored in All-Star Games with a dunk with 4:57 to play in the third quarter.

Relive the best plays Kobe Bryant amassed at NBA All-Star Games!

In addition to that feat, the game was memorable for another reason, too. After taking a hard foul from Miami's Dwyane Wade in the third quarter, he returned to finish with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting. He also went 7-of-8 at the foul line despite having to clean up his bleeding nostrils between shots.

A CT scan revealed a broken nose, the Lakers later reported on their team website.

Bryant's reign as the All-Star Game's all-time scorer did not last long, though. In the 2016 All-Star Game, LeBron James passed Bryant. At the start of that game in 2016, Bryant had 280 All-Star Game points to James' 278. By the end of the game, James narrowly surpassed Bryant, 291-290

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, retired in 2016 as No. 2 on all-time list with 290 points in the 15 All-Star Games he played in.