Anthony Davis exits Pelicans game with shoulder injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Anthony Davis missed the second half of New Orleans' game against Oklahoma City on Thursday night with what the Pelicans said was a left shoulder injury.

It is unclear how the injury might affect Davis' availability for this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that an MRI merely showed a muscle contusion, but "nothing too bad."

Davis was selected for the All-Star Game for the sixth straight season. But if he plays, he'll represent a team he has no plans to remain with long term.

MRI on Anthony Davis’ shoulder showed a muscle contusion but “nothing too bad”, according to a source close to Davis. He’ll head to Charlotte, get treatment over next few days & see how he feels before deciding whether he can play Sunday https://t.co/NVcVfycGMt — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 15, 2019

Davis announced on Jan. 28 that he won't sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded to a contending team. However, he was not traded by the Feb. 7 deadline for this season.

Davis was in the starting lineup against the Thunder and played 16 minutes during the first half. He scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds, assisted on two baskets and blocked a shot in 16 minutes on the court. His performance helped New Orleans take a 66-63 lead into halftime. But in the final seconds of the half, Davis fouled Nerlens Noel while trying to block the Thunder forward's shot with his left hand.

As Davis walked to the locker room for halftime, he appeared to keep his left arm still while his right arm swayed normally.

Davis did not emerge from the locker room to start the second half and the club announced his injury status shortly afterward. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry declined to address his reaction to Davis' departure, telling reporters, "I’m going to talk about the guys who played the game. They did a great job. We found a way to win the game. That’s what’s important."

Davis has averaged 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds this season.