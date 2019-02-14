NBA All-Star 2019
All-Star 2019 Numbers to Know: Team Giannis

John Schuhmann

John Schuhmann NBA.com

Feb 15, 2019 9:34 AM ET

 

Check out some of the best plays from the members of Team Giannis this season!

NBA All-Star 2019 is Year 2 of the league's new All-Star format, with teams selected by the top vote-getters in each conference. The new format was a success last year in that the 2018 All-Star Game was much more competitive than the 2017 game.

This year, the Draft was made public and included two extra All-Stars -- Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade -- added by commissioner Adam Silver. All-Star is a celebration of the best players in the game, and Nowitzki and Wade are two of the best we've ever seen.

The current generation of All-Stars are putting up some of those most ridiculous numbers we've ever seen. James Harden has scored 30 or more points in 31 straight games, Russell Westbrook has recorded 11 straight triple-doubles, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring in the paint like no player since Shaquille O'Neal.

Here are some numbers to know about all 14 members of Team Giannis ...

-- Clutch time = Last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime with a score differential of five points or less.
-- Effective field goal percentage = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA
-- True shooting percentage = PTS / (2 * (FGM + 0.44 * FTA)))
All stats through Thursday, Feb. 14.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

 
Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the midst of a special season for the Bucks.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Antetokounmpo tie a career high with 28 points in the restricted area against Washington on Feb. 6.

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

 
Stephen Curry scored 51 points against the Wizards in late October.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Curry shoot 11-for-16 from 3-point range against Washington on Oct. 24.

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

 
Joel Embiid had a monster night against the Suns on Jan. 2.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Embiid block six shots in New York on Jan. 13.

Paul George, F, Oklahoma City Thunder

 
Has Paul George emerged as a Kia MVP candidate this season?

NBA.com/Stats: Watch George make a career-high 10 3-pointers in Miami on Feb. 1.

Kemba Walker, G, Charlotte Hornets

 
Kemba Walker lit up the Sixers for 60 points in a loss in early November.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Walker's 15 clutch 3-pointers.

Blake Griffin, F, Detroit Pistons

 
Blake Griffin had 50 points and 14 rebounds against the Sixers on Oct. 23.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Griffin's 12 clutch 3-pointers.

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

 
Nikola Jokic notched a monster triple-double on Oct. 20 vs. Phoenix.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Jokic shoot 11-for-11 against Phoenix on Dec. 20.

Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

 
Kyle Lowry showed off his All-Star skills in a November win vs. Atlanta.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Lowry dish out a career-high 17 assists in Atlanta on Nov. 21.

Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks

 
The Knicks had no answer for Khris Middleton in a late October game.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Middleton shoot 11-for-15 on his way to 29 points against Brooklyn on Dec. 29.

Dirk Nowitzki, F, Dallas Mavericks

 
Dirk Nowitzki was a special addition to the 2019 NBA All-Star Game field.
  • All-time ranks: Fourth in games played (1,497), third in minutes played (50,858), seventh in points scored (31,310), 11th in 3-pointers made (1,943), and sixth in free throws made (7,211).
  • Has shot 87.9 percent from the free throw line over his career, the fourth best mark among 78 players with at least 5,000 career free throw attempts. No player in NBA history has shot better on more free throw attempts as Nowitzki (8,201).
  • Has shot 47.7 percent from mid-range over the last 10 seasons, the second best mark (behind that of Chris Paul - 47.8 percent) among 52 players with at least 2,000 mid-range attempts over that time.
  • Has taken 65.3 percent of his shots from 3-point range this season, the highest rate of his career and the highest rate among All-Stars.
  • Has averaged 3.56 miles per hour, the slowest rate among players who have played in 25 games or more.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Nowitzki's five field goals from when he scored a season-high 14 points in New York on Jan. 30.

Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana Pacers

 
Victor Oladipo was in the midst of another All-Star season before injury derailed it.
  • Was registering career-high marks in assist ratio (recording assists on 20.3 percent of his possessions) and rebounding percentage (grabbing 8.7 percent of available rebounds while he was on the floor) before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 23.
  • One of four players that have averaged at least 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals per game.
  • Shot 24-for-38 (63 percent) with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime. That's the best mark among 60 players with at least 30 clutch field goal attempts. Is the only player that has shot better than 50 percent on at least 20 clutch 3-point attempts and remains tied for the league lead with four 3-pointers (on just five attempts) to tie or take the lead in the final minute.
  • Took just 25 percent of his shots in the restricted area. That was the lowest rate of his career.
  • Shot 29.7 percent on pull-up 3-pointers, the second-worst mark among players who have averaged at least three pull-up 3-point attempts per game.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Oladipo's 24 clutch buckets.

D'Angelo Russell, G, Brooklyn Nets

 
D'Angelo Russell came up big as the Nets beat the Celtics in January.
  • Registering career highs in usage rate (29.7 percent), effective field goal percentage (51.2 percent), true shooting percentage (53.5 percent) and assist ratio (23.4 per 100 possessions used), with a career-low turnover ratio (10.4 per 100 possessions).
  • Has averaged 10.8 pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions per game, second most in the league, according to Synergy play-type tracking.
  • First-quarter usage rate (31.2 percent) is the third-highest in the league.
  • Has attempted just 12.6 free throws per 100 shots from the field, the second-lowest rate (higher than only that of Klay Thompson) among 45 players with at least 750 field goal attempts.
  • Leads the league with 38 total points scored in overtime.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Russell's 14 overtime buckets

Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic

 
Nikola Vucevic led the Magic to a big win in Toronto shortly after Christmas.
  • Registering career-high marks in usage rate, effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage, assist-turnover ratio and rebounding percentage.
  • Ranks fourth in the league (and first among All-Stars) in defensive rebounding percentage, having grabbed 29.7 percent of available defensive rebounds while he's been on the floor
  • Leads the league with 260 paint points outside the restricted area.
  • Has shot 32-for-62 (52 percent) in the last four seconds of the shot clock, the second-best mark among 79 players with at least 50 attempts in the last four seconds.
  • Has taken just two (1 percent) of his 171 3-point attempts from the corners. That's the lowest rate among 214 players with at least 100 3-point attempts.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Vucevic shoot 12-for-17 on his way to 30 points in a win over Toronto on Dec. 28.

Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

 
Russell Westbrook notched a 44-point triple-double in a loss to the Pelicans.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Westbrook dish out a career-high 24 assists in a double-overtime loss in San Antonio on Jan. 10.

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

