Report: VanVleet to undergo left thumb surgery

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet plans to undergo surgery to fix ligament damage in his left thumb, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The surgery is expected to sideline VanVleet for approximately five weeks, which would allow him to return to the floor before the playoffs begin on April 13.

The third-year guard has been impressive in Toronto with career-high averages for points (10.5), assists (4.6), rebounds (2.7) and minutes (26.8) over 51 games this season.

On Monday, the Raptors announced VanVleet would miss three weeks due to the ligament injury in his left thumb.

With VanVleet sidelined, veteran Jeremy Lin should be able to bolster the Raptors' guard rotation. After being waived by the Hawks on Monday, the 30-year-old officially signed with Toronto on Wednesday.

Lin posted to Instagram about the move saying he's, "hyped" to join the Raptors.

The Raptors (42-16) are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.