Raptors sign veteran guard Jeremy Lin

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday the signing of guard Jeremy Lin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lin, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, has appeared in 457 career NBA games, averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and shooting .348 (438-for-1258) from three-point range over nine seasons with Golden State (2010-11), New York (2011-12), Houston (2012-14), L.A. Lakers (2014-15), Charlotte (2015-16), Brooklyn (2016-18) and Atlanta (2018-19). He joins the Raptors after averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 51 games with Atlanta this season.

A native of Torrance, California, Lin became the first American of Taiwanese decent to play in the NBA after signing as an undrafted free agent with Golden State in 2010. He was claimed off waivers by New York during the condensed 2011-12 season and became the first player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and seven assists in his first five starts (Feb. 6-14, 2012). During this stretch Lin scored a career-high 38 points Feb. 10, 2012 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He capped off the run with 27 points, 11 assists and made the game-winning basket Feb. 14, 2012 at Toronto. Lin went on to average a career-high 14.6 points and 6.5 assists during the 2011-12 campaign while leading the Knicks to the 2012 playoffs.