NBA All-Star 2019 by the numbers: Charlotte to host NBA's global celebration of the game for the second time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will reach fans in 215 countries and territories in 49 languages on their televisions, computers, mobile phones and tablets, culminating with the 68th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center. TNT and ESPN Radio will air the NBA All-Star Game live in the United States at 8 p.m. ET.

Below are some numbers and tidbits pertaining to NBA All-Star 2019.

NBA All-Star in Charlotte

1991 – Charlotte previously hosted NBA All-Star in 1991 , when the Hornets were in their third season.



Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan will turn on the same day as the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. 10 – Ten future Hall of Famers and members of the 1992 Dream Team were All-Star selections when Charlotte last hosted NBA All-Star: Jordan, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Clyde Drexler, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Chris Mullin, David Robinson and John Stockton.



A record international players from countries are set to participate in MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars, State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night and/or the NBA All-Star Game. 1– Hornets guard Kemba Walker’s first NBA All-Star Game start will come in his home arena.

34 – Barkley wore No. 34 when he was named MVP of the 1991 NBA All-Star Game. This year also marks Turner Sports’ 34th year of NBA All-Star coverage.



17 – TNT will televise the NBA All-Star Game for the 17th consecutive year.

NBA on ESPN

16 – ESPN will televise the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles for the 16th time (Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET).



NBA on NBA TV

28 – A conversation between Garnett (15) and Dwyane Wade (13), who have combined for 28 All-Star selections, will be featured on NBA TV’s Players Only special, premiering Monday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

NBA Cares

16,500 – At the conclusion of NBA All-Star 2019, more than 16,500 members of the NBA family will have volunteered during NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service since the inaugural event in 2008.



Basketball Without Borders

63/31–Sixty-three boys and girls from 31 countries and regions will participate in the fifth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp, held at the Queens University of Charlotte Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation from Feb. 15-17.

MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars

25 – Twenty-five of this year’s 27 NBA All-Stars competed in Rising Stars. This year also marks the 25th Rising Stars, which debuted in 1994 with participants including Turner Sports’ Chris Webber.



State Farm ® All-Star Saturday Night

7 –Seven 2019 NBA All-Stars will participate in Saturday Night events: Curry (MTN DEW 3-Point Contest); Damian Lillard (3-Point); Nikola Jokić (Taco Bell® Skills Challenge); Khris Middleton (3-Point); Dirk Nowitzki (3-Point); Nikola Vučević (Skills); and Walker (3-Point).

3 – Defending 3-Point Contest champion Devin Booker was 3 years old in 2000 when Nowitzki first competed in the event.



NBA All-Star Game

15 – LeBron James is set to tie Kobe Bryant for the most starts in NBA All-Star Game history with 15 .



Giannis Antetokounmpo will become the first Bucks player to start consecutive All-Star Games. 500,000 – Team LeBron (playing for Right Moves for Youth) and Team Giannis (Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.) will combine to donate $500,000 to community-based organizations in Charlotte, with the winning team’s charity receiving $350,000 and the losing team’s charity receiving $150,000.



The San Antonio Spurs, represented by LaMarcus Aldridge, have had at least one player selected to consecutive All-Star Games, the NBA’s longest active streak. 14 – Nowitzki is now a 14 -time All-Star selection after being named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as a special roster addition for the 2019 All-Star Game. Wade is the other special roster addition.



Kyle Lowry has joined Chauncey Billups as the only players to make five NBA All-Star teams after not being selected to any of their first eight seasons. 45 – Mike Budenholzer is the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA All-Star Game head coach in 45 years.

