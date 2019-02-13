Celtics' Irving out, Rozier doubtful tonight vs. Pistons

The Boston Celtics will be without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving tonight against the Detroit Pistons (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass). They could also be without his top backup, Terry Rozier, as well.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs. Detroit:



Aron Baynes (left foot contusion) - OUT

Kyrie Irving (strained right knee) - OUT

Terry Rozier (illness) - DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 13, 2019

Per Celtics, Kyrie Irving will not play tonight due to a sprained right knee. Raises interesting question about his availability for all-star game. Terry Rozier is doubtful due to an illness. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 13, 2019

Celtics say Kyrie Irving (knee) is out vs Detroit.



Would seem to make it unlikely he plays at All-Star weekend in Charlotte. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 13, 2019

Irving missed the Celtics' last game, a 112-109 road win last night against the Philadelphia 76ers, with a right knee strain. Irving suffered the injury in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to the LA Clippers and has not played since then. Rozier played last night vs. Philadelphia, notching five points, four rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes as a starter. However, he is listed as doubtful vs. the Pistons due to illness.

Irving is slated to play on Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 17, 8 ET on TNT), but his status for that game remains unknown. According to NBA rules, when an All-Star is unable to participate, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shall choose a replacement from the same conference as the player who is being replaced.

On Feb. 1, Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell was named as a replacement for Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo. In late January, Oladipo was ruled out for the season because he needed knee surgery. He was selected by NBA head coaches as an All-Star reserve for the second consecutive season.

Irving scored 14 points in 14 minutes on Saturday before coming up hobbling with just over four minutes remaining in the second period. The five-time All-Star appeared to suffer the injury while navigating several off-ball screens on defense.

Irving is averaging 23.8 points, 7.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds for Boston, which is No. 4 in the Eastern Conference after defeating the Sixers last night. Rozier is averaging 9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 3.2 apg.

