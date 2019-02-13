Around The League
Harden ties Chamberlain for second-longest 30-point streak at 31 games

Chamberlain's 65-game streak all that remains atop leaderboard

Feb 14, 2019 7:17 AM ET

 

James Harden scored 42 points on Wednesday - his 31st consecutive game at or above 30 points.

With a four-point play midway through the third quarter of Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota, Houston Rockets guard James Harden surpassed 30 points for the 31st consecutive game, tying NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest string of such performances.

Harden, who finished the game with 42 points, has averaged 41.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists (5.2 turnovers) while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point range. The Rockets are 21-10 since the streak began on December 13 against the Lakers.

However, after the game, Harden wasn't in much of a mood to talk about his latest scoring exploits.

"To me, we have no tendencies right now. The tendency is just to come out slow in the third quarters," he said.

Chamberlain also holds the all-time record at 65 straight games, set during his astounding 1961-62 campaign, when he averaged an NBA-record 50.4 points and set the single-game scoring mark with 100 points against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

