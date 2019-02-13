Cavs' Love (rest) won't play tonight vs. Nets

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will sit out the final game before the All-Star break to get further rest following foot surgery.

Love has not suffered any setbacks since returning last week to play for the first time since having the operation in November. The five-time All-Star has played in two games.

The Cavaliers have been pleased with his recovery and don't want to push things. After facing the Nets on Wednesday, Cleveland won't play again until Feb. 21.

The 30-year-old Love played just six minutes against Washington in his first action since Oct. 24. He rested the following night at Indiana, then played nearly 16 minutes on Monday against the Knicks, scoring 14 points with nine rebounds.

Love initially injured his foot in Cleveland's final exhibition game. He is averaging 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in six games.

