NEW YORK -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating, which included the use of inappropriate language, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Embiid made his comments to the media following the 76ers’ 112-109 loss to the Boston Celtics on Feb. 12 at Wells Fargo Center.