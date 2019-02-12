Jordan: Winning 6 titles tougher than Westbrook, Harden streaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Michael Jordan says James Harden's streak of 30 straight 30-point games and Russell Westbrook's 10 straight triple-doubles are both impressive and tough to accomplish.

But the Charlotte Hornets said Tuesday -- flashing a big grin -- that there is one accomplishment tougher than both those feats: "Which is harder from the player's standpoint? Six championships by all means."

Jordan praised both players for what they're doing, nothing that both streaks are hard to accomplish.

Jordan said the milestones show "the talent that we have within the league."