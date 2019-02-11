Westbrook sets NBA record for consecutive games with triple-double

Once again, Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Russell Westbrook finds himself in Hall of Fame company with his latest triple-double feat.

Westbrook notched 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists on Monday against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to secure his 10th straight game with a triple-double in the Thunder's 120-111 win. By reaching 10 straight, he breaks the single-season mark for consecutive triple-doubles he had tied with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight in 1968.

Russell Westbrook added to his triple-double lore on Monday night.

Not only did Westbrook set that record in this game, but he and teammate Paul George combined for one as well. George had 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists -- his first triple-double since the 2013-14 season -- as he and Westbrook became the first teammates to record 20-point triple-doubles in the same game.

Here's a look at each of Westbrook's triple-double stat lines during the streak:

After the game, Westbrook downplayed his latest feat.

"I just go play the game the right way," he said. "It's what I do. Go out and compete every night and leave it on the floor, and whatever happens, happens. I'm very, very blessed to be able to go out and play, and I don't take it for granted."

Westbrook clinched the record on an assist to George for a 3-pointer with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Paul George and Russell Westbrook powered the Thunder past the Blazers.

"I thought he had it already," George joked after Monday's win. "Usually, Russ has that by the first quarter. I didn't know it was that close."

Westbrook made a 3-pointer in the final minute that gave George his triple-double. Westbrook told George that he was one assist away.

"Yeah, we talked about it right before that play," George said. "We talked about it. I was clueless at that moment. But he told me the situation. So, it's cool to be on the other end of the triple-double."

Westbrook figured he might as well get a different kind of assist.

"It's amazing to go out and compete," he said, "to see your teammate, your brother, do amazing things, and you can be right on the side of him doing something special as well."