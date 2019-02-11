Lakers' Hart (knee) out through All-Star break

Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart had a PRP injection to treat tendinitis in his right knee today, it was announced by the team. Hart will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

The loss of Hart further thins the Lakers' backcourt, which is already playing without guard Lonzo Ball. Hart, in his second season, is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and has started 21 of the 54 games he played in. Hart has scored in double figures 21 times this season, and has recorded four double-doubles.

He did not play in Sunday's 143-120 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and missed last Tuesday's 136-94 road loss to the Indiana Pacers. Hart was out for both games because of patella tendinitis. Hart has been dealing with knee soreness for several weeks and has had to miss practice and a few games because of the injury.

Hart has been dealing with the knee soreness for several weeks now, and has had to miss several practices and a few games. https://t.co/0wTaY2vxK2 — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 11, 2019

Ball was ruled out for 4-6 weeks after suffering a sprained left ankle against the Rockets on Jan. 19. The injury to Hart means the Lakers will likely rely on Rajon Rondo and/or Lance Stephenson as the top playmaking guards in the rotation.

The Lakers are 28-28 and 10th in the Western Conference, trailing the LA Clippers by 2 1/2 games for the No. 8 spot.