Jordan Brand continues to make waves

Michael Jordan hasn't played in the NBA in over 15 years. Yet the presence of his signature shoe, the Air Jordan, is as prevalent as ever.

Jordan Brand athlete Mike Conley, Jr. wears the latest edition in the Air Jordan line, the Jordan XXXIII.

Some players like Aaron Gordon, seen in the Jordan XI, prefer classic Jordans on the court.

Houston's P.J. Tucker has developed quite the reputation for his extensive sneaker collection.

LeBron James rocks the Jordan III to a game.

Even coaches like Atlanta's Lloyd Pierce have gotten in on the act.

Minnesota's Josh Okogie goes shopping for Air Jordans.

Mascots and kids like Jordans, too.

Jordan Brand's reach has extended off the basketball court into other sports.

Some of the most iconic Jordans have been converted into cleats for the football field.

Spike Lee (left) and Drake attend All-Star festivities while sporting exclusive Air Jordans.

