Reports: Chandler Parsons to rejoin Grizzlies after All-Star break

Chandler Parsons and the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed on plan for the forward to rejoin the team after the All-Star break, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After no deadline trade, Grizzlies and Chandler Parsons have agreed on plan for Parsons to rejoin the team after the All-Star break and return to the lineup, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2019

Sources: Chandler Parsons will rejoin the Grizzlies and be in the rotation after the trade deadline passed without him being moved. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 9, 2019

Parsons has not played for the Grizzlies since Oct. 22, going scoreless in just over six minutes in a win at Utah. Now, the Grizzlies have traded away franchise center Marc Gasol and own a 22-34 record, second last in the in the Western Conference.

Parson had been reportedly cleared to play in the end of December, but the Grizzlies continued to keep him out of the lineup.

Parsons has played three games in the third season of the four-year, $94 million contract he signed in July 2016. Limited by injuries, he played a combined 70 games over the first two seasons of that contract.

Parsons was the Grizzlies’ big free agent signee in July 2016, with Memphis believing it finally had the 3-point threat the team has lacked for years. Parsons has been nothing but a disappointment with injury after injury. Before signing with Memphis, Parsons had never played fewer than 61 games in a season in the NBA with stints in Houston and Dallas.

At media day in September, Parsons said he thought his knee issues were past him after playing with no limitations during the summer.

“Let’s face it, the last two years have gone horribly and not the way I planned, but the reasons why I came to Memphis are still all intact,” Parsons said then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.