LA Clippers waive forward Michael Beasley

The LA Clippers have waived forward Michael Beasley, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.



Beasley, 30, was initially acquired in a February 7, 2019 trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in 26 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 49 percent from the field in 10.7 minutes. The 6’9”, 235-pound forward holds career averages of 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds, while shooting 46.5 percent from the field in 22.8 minutes in 609 appearances across 11 NBA seasons with Miami, Minnesota, Phoenix, Houston, Milwaukee, New York and the Lakers. A native of Frederick, Maryland, he was selected second overall by Miami in the 2008 NBA Draft following one collegiate season at Kansas State University.