Trio of East contenders go all-in with deadline deals

A 'big 5' in Philadelphia

Trade 1: Philadelphia traded Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, two first-round picks (2020, '21) and two second-round picks to the Clippers for Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott.

Trade 2: The Sixers acquired James Ennis from Houston in exchange for a swap of 2021 second-round picks.

Trade 3: The Sixers traded Markelle Fultz to Orlando for Jonathon Simmons, a 2019 first-round pick, and a 2019 second-round pick.

* * *

Exactly one year before they made the Harris trade (on Feb. 6, 2018), the Sixers were 25-25 and tied with the Detroit Pistons for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Since then, things have accelerated quickly. They went 27-5 to close the 2017-18 regular season, won a playoff series, and have been big-game hunting ever since.

With their two All-Stars only 22 and 24 years old, the Sixers could have maintained patience. But four weeks into the season, they added to their urgency by trading two starters (both under contract beyond this season) for Jimmy Butler, who has the option to become a free agent this summer.

The Sixers made a flurry of moves leading up to the trade deadline.

The Sixers are 21-11 with Butler, but just 1-3 against Boston (0-1) and Toronto (1-2, with Kawhi Leonard having missed the one game the Sixers won). They haven't played Milwaukee since the second week of the season (and they lost that game too).

The Sixers' starting lineup with Butler and Chandler outscored its opponents by 13 points per 100 possessions, the fifth-best mark among 28 lineups that have played at least 200 minutes together. Harris in Chandler's place makes that lineup more potent; Harris is one of five players that have averaged at least 20 points per game while shooting 45 percent or better from the field and 40 percent or better from 3-point range. He has an effective field goal percentage of 51.8 percent on pull-up jumpers, the eighth-best mark among 54 players who have attempted at least 200 (with teammate J.J. Redick one of the six players ahead of him).

But Harris, like Butler before him, will have an adjustment to make with his new team. With the Clippers this season, he had a career-high usage rate of 23.3 percent and had been assisted on just 46.5 percent of his field goals (down from 59.3 percent last season). Chandler had a usage rate of just 11.2 percent when he played with the Sixers' other four starters.

Are the Sixers now the favorites to win it all in the East?

But the Sixers stagger the minutes of their starters, so that (when they're all healthy) there at least two on the floor at all times. Since Butler's first game with the Sixers, he and Simmons have played 910 minutes together, Redick and Embiid have played 862 minutes together, and the four have all been on the floor together for just 375 minutes total. Part of that is some missed games here and there, but really, adding Harris to the mix is not just about how all five guys fit together.

That's where the Sixers' other two trades come in. The Sixers' starting lineup (with Chandler) averaged just 12.7 minutes per game together. Last season's starting lineup (the best high-usage lineup in the league) averaged just 12.3 minutes per game together (and just 9.2 in the playoffs). That leaves more than 35 minutes per game where other guys need to contribute.

And after the Harris trade, the Sixers didn't have a lot of other guys, especially on the wings. The two trades they made on Thursday give them additional depth and athleticism, though it's not clear that either guy will be a net positive in the playoff rotation.

Where do the Sixers rank among the contenders in the East?

Ennis wasn't able to replace what Trevor Ariza brought (on both ends of the floor) to the Rockets and his catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage (36.2 percent) ranks just 96th among 152 players with at least 100 attempts. But he has seen a career-high mark in effective field goal percentage (59.7 percent), having basically eliminated mid-range shots (he took just one) upon his move to Houston.

Simmons, meanwhile, has had a rough season in Orlando. His effective field goal percentage of 39.7 percent is down from 51.1 percent last season and ranks dead last among 273 players with at least 200 field goal attempts. The Magic scored an anemic 98.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor (compared to 106.4 with him off the floor).

Mike Scott should get some rotation minutes as well. He was the league's second-best mid-range shooter last season (56.3 percent on 158 attempts), but has barely shot from mid-range this season, with just 28 (12 percent) of his 230 attempts coming from between the paint and the 3-point line. He has shot 41.6 percent on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, the 23rd best mark among 152 players who have attempted at least 100 and much better than Muscala (34.9 percent).

Sixers Projected Depth Chart (two-deep)

PG: B. Simmons, McConnell

SG: Redick, J. Simmons

SF: Butler, Ennis

PF: Harris, Scott

C: Embiid, Marjanovic