Love returns for Cavaliers after missing 50 games

Feb 8, 2019 8:35 PM ET

 

Kevin Love shot 1 for 5 from the field from the field in his return, missing all three of his 3-point attempts.

Kevin Love was back in the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup Friday night after missing 50 games with a toe injury.

In six minutes of action, Love scored four points with one rebound, one assist and one foul before calling it a night.
 


The Cavs announced just before the game against the Washington Wizards that Love would be making his return.

Love suffered the injury during the preseason, but was able to gut out the first four games of the regular season before he opted to undergo surgery.

