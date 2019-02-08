Love returns for Cavaliers after missing 50 games

Kevin Love was back in the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup Friday night after missing 50 games with a toe injury.

In six minutes of action, Love scored four points with one rebound, one assist and one foul before calling it a night.



#Cavs say Kevin Love is done for the night. He is fine. This was the return-to-play plan all along. One quick burn. See how he feels. Welcome back. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 9, 2019



The Cavs announced just before the game against the Washington Wizards that Love would be making his return.

Love suffered the injury during the preseason, but was able to gut out the first four games of the regular season before he opted to undergo surgery.