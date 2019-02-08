Then there was one: Grizzlies move forward from longtime era

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Here in the stretch of what is now a fairly throwaway season, the evolution is nearly complete for the Memphis Grizzlies: From the "Grit-And-Grind" to the "Grin-And-Bear-It."

Perhaps it was inevitable, necessary even, and definitely expected. It’s appropriate then to raise a glass in memory, or even more appropriate, throw an elbow. After Thursday’s trade deadline, Marc Gasol is out the door and Mike Conley has one foot out and the other on a banana peel. All that’s left to commemorate the prideful personality of a successful era is … well, nothing really.

Truthfully, the Grizzlies are in tough shape, currently dealing with an identity crisis along with declining if not dwindling assets and the typical challenges faced by a small-market team. They hobbled into their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with only a handful of available players following the trade deadline exodus, along with plenty of questions going forth.

Shaun Powell joins NBA TV to discuss the Grizzlies trading Marc Gasol and keeping Mike Conley.

One of them is no longer about Gasol, the best player in club history, sent to the Toronto Raptors for a collection of players who may not stick around. Gasol is 34 and fading, still functioning yet no longer the elite defender and reliable scorer and certainly not fit to carry what’s left of the Grizzlies anymore. Trading Gasol was a mercy move for the popular center, sending him to a conference title contender where he can be a solid complementary player and away from what promises to be a total rebuilding process once the Grizzlies send Conley packing.

“Love big fella,” Conley said. “I know he’s going to do well in Toronto. You try to prepare yourself knowing it’s possible Marc will not be with us. You’re ready for it but when it happens it’s completely different. You’re bringing the guys into the huddle and there’s no Marc. I’ve got to be the voice for every huddle. It will take some time to adjust for all of us.”

For the first time since 2001, the Grizzlies don’t have a Gasol, so this is the end of a peculiar era. They drafted his older brother, Pau, who was then traded five years later for Marc, who shed weight -- he had become addicted to American fast food and bloated once arriving from Spain as a teenager. Marc put in quality time in Memphis as a three-time All-Star and was Kia Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. With Anthony Davis staying in New Orleans, Gasol was the biggest name to move on deadline day.