NBA Trade Deadline Roundup: All the action you need to know

Anthony Davis doesn't move on - what's next for the Pelicans?

Word came through just before the deadline expired that New Orleans opted to hang on to Davis despite a very public trade request. The decision to hold firm leaves the Pelicans awaiting the Draft Lottery on May 14th, which will help clarify a few first-round picks in the potential offing.

The Starters discuss the impact Marc Gasol might have in Toronto.

A bit of a curveball thrown by the Grizzlies – after it was widely reported earlier in the week that Gasol had been heavily pursued by the Charlotte Hornets – but they sent longtime center Marc Gasol to the Raptors for a package built around Jonas Valanciunas and Delon Wright. Teammate Mike Conley, meanwhile, is set to stay in Memphis.

Raptors receive:

C Marc Gasol



Grizzlies receive:

C Jonas Valanciunas

G Delon Wright

F/G CJ Miles

2024 second-round pick

Who made out the best in Thursday's three-team deal?

The Bucks completed a two-stage, three-team deal, with discontented big man Thon Maker heading to Detroit for Stanley Johnson, who was then redirected with Jason Smith and four (four!) future second-round picks to the Pelicans for Nikola Mirotic. Adding yet another sharpshooting big around Giannis Antetokounmpo should only heighten the matchup nightmares Milwaukee presents.

Pistons receive:

F Thon Maker



Bucks receive:

F Nikola Mirotic



Pelicans receive:

F/C Jason Smith

F Stanley Johnson

Four future second-round picks (via Detroit)

Can Markelle Fultz find a Magic touch in Orlando?

After an injury-marred season-plus with the Sixers, 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will attempt to find his footing in Orlando, where he's headed in exchange for Jonathon Simmons and a pair of picks.

Magic receive:

G Markelle Fultz



Sixers receive:

F Jonathon Simmons

Protected 2019 first-round pick

2019 second-round pick

Rest of the Roundup

Third move for backcourt duo

Pacers receive:

G Nik Stauskas

G Wade Baldwin IV

Rights to Maarty Leunen

2021 second-round pick



Rockets receive:

Cash considerations

Bradley ready for Grit and Grind

Grizzlies receive:

G Avery Bradley



Clippers receive:

G Garrett Temple

F JaMychal Green

Locker reshuffled rooms in L.A.

Lakers receive:

C Mike Muscala



Clippers receive:

F Michael Beasley

C Ivica Zubac

Forwards exchanged out West

Kings receive:

F Caleb Swanigan



Blazers receive:

F Skal Labissiere

Guard swap in the South

Hawks receive:

G Shelvin Mack



Grizzlies receive:

G Tyler Dorsey

Greg Monroe to backup in Brooklyn

Nets receive:

C Greg Monroe

2021 second-round pick



Raptors receive:

Cash considerations

* * *