NBA Trade Deadline Roundup: All the action you need to know

The trade deadline has passed, and confirmations have trickled in throughout the evening. We've seen the biggest name remain attached to its current roster, and some surprise shifts, even after we thought the action had peaked earlier in the week.
Here's everything you need to know. (And, here's our Trade Tracker, which has every deal to date this season.)
* * *
Davis remains with Pelicans
Word came through just before the deadline expired that New Orleans opted to hang on to Davis despite a very public trade request. The decision to hold firm leaves the Pelicans awaiting the Draft Lottery on May 14th, which will help clarify a few first-round picks in the potential offing.
Gasol to … Toronto! Yet Conley remains
A bit of a curveball thrown by the Grizzlies – after it was widely reported earlier in the week that Gasol had been heavily pursued by the Charlotte Hornets – but they sent longtime center Marc Gasol to the Raptors for a package built around Jonas Valanciunas and Delon Wright. Teammate Mike Conley, meanwhile, is set to stay in Memphis.
Raptors receive:
C Marc Gasol
Grizzlies receive:
C Jonas Valanciunas
G Delon Wright
F/G CJ Miles
2024 second-round pick
Bucks pivot from Maker to Mirotic
The Bucks completed a two-stage, three-team deal, with discontented big man Thon Maker heading to Detroit for Stanley Johnson, who was then redirected with Jason Smith and four (four!) future second-round picks to the Pelicans for Nikola Mirotic. Adding yet another sharpshooting big around Giannis Antetokounmpo should only heighten the matchup nightmares Milwaukee presents.
Pistons receive:
F Thon Maker
Bucks receive:
F Nikola Mirotic
Pelicans receive:
F/C Jason Smith
F Stanley Johnson
Four future second-round picks (via Detroit)
Fultz finally redirected
After an injury-marred season-plus with the Sixers, 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will attempt to find his footing in Orlando, where he's headed in exchange for Jonathon Simmons and a pair of picks.
Magic receive:
G Markelle Fultz
Sixers receive:
F Jonathon Simmons
Protected 2019 first-round pick
2019 second-round pick
Rest of the Roundup
Pacers receive:
G Nik Stauskas
G Wade Baldwin IV
Rights to Maarty Leunen
2021 second-round pick
Rockets receive:
Cash considerations
Bradley ready for Grit and Grind
Grizzlies receive:
G Avery Bradley
Clippers receive:
G Garrett Temple
F JaMychal Green
Locker reshuffled rooms in L.A.
Lakers receive:
C Mike Muscala
Clippers receive:
F Michael Beasley
C Ivica Zubac
Kings receive:
F Caleb Swanigan
Blazers receive:
F Skal Labissiere
Hawks receive:
G Shelvin Mack
Grizzlies receive:
G Tyler Dorsey
Greg Monroe to backup in Brooklyn
Nets receive:
C Greg Monroe
2021 second-round pick
Raptors receive:
Cash considerations
* * *