NBA Trade Deadline Roundup: All the action you need to know

From NBA.com Staff

Feb 8, 2019 2:16 PM ET

Nikola Mirotic, Marc Gasol and Markelle Fultz were all dealt on trade deadline day 2019.

The trade deadline has passed, and confirmations have trickled in throughout the evening. We've seen the biggest name remain attached to its current roster, and some surprise shifts, even after we thought the action had peaked earlier in the week.

Here's everything you need to know. (And, here's our Trade Tracker, which has every deal to date this season.)

* * *

Davis remains with Pelicans

 
Anthony Davis doesn't move on - what's next for the Pelicans?

Word came through just before the deadline expired that New Orleans opted to hang on to Davis despite a very public trade request. The decision to hold firm leaves the Pelicans awaiting the Draft Lottery on May 14th, which will help clarify a few first-round picks in the potential offing.

 

Gasol to … Toronto! Yet Conley remains

 
The Starters discuss the impact Marc Gasol might have in Toronto.

A bit of a curveball thrown by the Grizzlies – after it was widely reported earlier in the week that Gasol had been heavily pursued by the Charlotte Hornets – but they sent longtime center Marc Gasol to the Raptors for a package built around Jonas Valanciunas and Delon Wright. Teammate Mike Conley, meanwhile, is set to stay in Memphis.

Raptors receive:
C Marc Gasol

Grizzlies receive:
C Jonas Valanciunas
G Delon Wright
F/G CJ Miles
2024 second-round pick

 

Bucks pivot from Maker to Mirotic

 
Who made out the best in Thursday's three-team deal?

The Bucks completed a two-stage, three-team deal, with discontented big man Thon Maker heading to Detroit for Stanley Johnson, who was then redirected with Jason Smith and four (four!) future second-round picks to the Pelicans for Nikola Mirotic. Adding yet another sharpshooting big around Giannis Antetokounmpo should only heighten the matchup nightmares Milwaukee presents.

Pistons receive:
F Thon Maker

Bucks receive:
F Nikola Mirotic

Pelicans receive:
F/C Jason Smith
F Stanley Johnson
Four future second-round picks (via Detroit)

 

Fultz finally redirected

 
Can Markelle Fultz find a Magic touch in Orlando?

After an injury-marred season-plus with the Sixers, 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will attempt to find his footing in Orlando, where he's headed in exchange for Jonathon Simmons and a pair of picks.

Magic receive:
G Markelle Fultz

Sixers receive:
F Jonathon Simmons
Protected 2019 first-round pick
2019 second-round pick

 

Rest of the Roundup

Third move for backcourt duo

Pacers receive:
G Nik Stauskas
G Wade Baldwin IV
Rights to Maarty Leunen
2021 second-round pick

Rockets receive:
Cash considerations

Bradley ready for Grit and Grind

Grizzlies receive:
G Avery Bradley

Clippers receive:
G Garrett Temple
F JaMychal Green

Locker reshuffled rooms in L.A.

Lakers receive:
C Mike Muscala

Clippers receive:
F Michael Beasley
C Ivica Zubac

Forwards exchanged out West

Kings receive:
F Caleb Swanigan

Blazers receive:
F Skal Labissiere

Guard swap in the South

Hawks receive:
G Shelvin Mack

Grizzlies receive:
G Tyler Dorsey

Greg Monroe to backup in Brooklyn

Nets receive:
C Greg Monroe
2021 second-round pick

Raptors receive:
Cash considerations

* * *

