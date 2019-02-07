Around The League
Raptors' Valanciunas to play tonight vs. Hawks

Feb 7, 2019 10:51 AM ET

The Toronto Raptors are getting an important member of their frontcourt back after he was out of the lineup nearly two months.

Center Jonas Valanciunas will play tonight against the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass), marking his first game with the Raptors since he suffered a dislocated left thumb on Dec. 12. A day after suffering that injury Valanciunas had surgery and was slated to miss at least four weeks. 

He has been working himself back into shape since then, but missed 25 games during that absence. The Raptors went 16-9 during that span and saw their defensive rating fall to 109.8 (16th in the NBA) after ranking seventh in defensive rating (105.3) before Valanciunas' absence.

Valanciunas is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 18.8 minutes per game this season. He has led the team in rebounding 11 times, and recorded five double-doubles. At the time of his injury, he was one of three players to appear in every game for the Raptors along with Danny Green and Pascal Siakam.

