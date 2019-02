BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The Brooklyn Nets have acquired a 2021 second-round draft pick, along with center Greg Monroe, from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for cash considerations. In a related move, the Nets have requested waivers on Monroe.

Monroe averaged 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 38 games this season. He signed as a free-agent Aug. 14, 2018.



Brooklyn’s roster stands at 16 players.