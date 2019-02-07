Suns waive Wayne Ellington

From NBA.com Staff

Feb 7, 2019 5:21 PM ET

Wayne Ellington should have plenty of suitors on the buyout market.

The Phoenix Suns have officially released guard Wayne Ellington after they acquired him in a trade from the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old sharp-shooter likely will have plenty of suitors on the buyout market. The Detroit Pistons are expected to "aggressively" pursue him, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ellington averaged 8.4 points on 36.8-percent shooting from 3-point in 21.3 minutes over 25 games for the Heat this season.

