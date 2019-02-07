Suns waive Wayne Ellington

The Phoenix Suns have officially released guard Wayne Ellington after they acquired him in a trade from the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old sharp-shooter likely will have plenty of suitors on the buyout market. The Detroit Pistons are expected to "aggressively" pursue him, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Detroit will be among the most aggressive teams in trying to sign guard Wayne Ellington in the buyout market, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019
Ellington averaged 8.4 points on 36.8-percent shooting from 3-point in 21.3 minutes over 25 games for the Heat this season.