Knicks waive Wesley Matthews, Enes Kanter

Matthews is reportedly expected to sign with the Pacers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Feb 7, 2019 3:45 PM ET

Wesley Matthews reportedly will receive a contract buyout from Knicks.

The New York Knicks have officially released forward Wesley Matthews and center Enes Kanter, the team announced on Thursday.

Matthews plans to sign with the Pacers, according to a report from Charania. The 32-year-old guard played in just two games with the Knicks after he was acquired in a trade from the Dallas Mavericks last week.

Kanter had been vocal about his displeasure with his playing time in New York. The offensive-minded center averaged 14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in just 25.6 minutes over 44 games for the Knicks this season.

