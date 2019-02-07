Mavericks acquire Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired second-year small forward Justin Jackson and forward Zach Randolph, in exchange for forward Harrison Barnes. In a related move, Dallas has also requested waivers on center Salah Mejri.

Jackson (6-8, 210) holds career averages of 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 21.6 minutes per game in 120 game (44 starts) with Sacramento. Last month, he scored a career-high 28 points and made five three-pointers against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 5.

The former North Carolina guard was the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after a three-year college career for the Tar Heels that culminated with a National Championship. As a junior, Jackson was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, consensus First Team All American and First Team All ACC while averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The Houston native was a Parade All-American and a McDonald’s All-American while playing in the Homeschool Christian Youth Association.

Randolph (6-9, 250) holds career averages of 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 31.0 minutes per game in 1,116 games (882 starts) with Portland, New York, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis and Sacramento. He has yet to appear in a game this season, but averaged 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.6 minutes in 59 games (58 starts) for the Kings in 2017-18.

The 17-year veteran is a two-time All Star (2010, 2013) and earned All-NBA Third Team in 2010-11. He was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2003-04 and has averaged at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in five different seasons.

The Marion, Ind., native was a standout at Michigan State and was selected with the 19th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2001 NBA Draft.

Barnes (6-8, 225) was originally signed as a free agent on July 9, 2016. He averaged 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 205 games (all starts) for the Mavericks.

Mejri (7-2, 235) was originally signed as a free agent on July 30, 2015 and re-signed on August 3, 2018. He has played in 184 games for Dallas and averaged 3.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting .632 from the field.