Sixers trade Markelle Fultz to Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. The deal was later confirmed by both teams.

Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond consider the Fultz acquisition as a low-risk, high-reward proposition. Magic will proceed with his arrival as long-term project and like chances w/ Steve Clifford and his staff getting to work with the former No. 1 pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Sixers will receive Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick (via the Thunder), and a second-round pick (via the Cavaliers).

Fultz has struggled to find a rhythm during his two seasons in the NBA. After a difficult rookie season, he's been sidelined since mid-November with a nerve condition in his shoulder and neck. He played in just 33 games with the Sixers over the past two seasons with averages of 7.7 points on 41.4-percent shooting from the floor, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

He posted a gracious thank you message on Twitter, acknowledging support from the team and its fans.

Thank you to my teammates, Sixers Fans, the organization, and all those who have supported me as I rehab from TOS.



I wish the sixers and the fans well as they pursue a championship.

Simmons, a 29-year-old wing, should bring solid perimeter defense to the Sixers. He's averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.6 minutes over 41 games with the Magic this season.

The Sixers (34-20) are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.