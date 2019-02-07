Magic acquire former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz from Sixers

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic have acquired guard Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for forward Jonathon Simmons, a protected 2020 first-round draft pick (via Oklahoma City) and a 2019 second-round draft pick, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.



“We are extremely excited to welcome Markelle to the Magic family,” said Weltman. “This is an incredible opportunity for us to add a former No. 1 overall draft pick to our roster and to add depth to our backcourt. We will provide Markelle with the best possible support at his own pace and look forward to his future contributions.”



Fultz has played in 19 games (15 starts) this season with Philadelphia, averaging 8.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 3.1 apg in 22.5 min. As a starter, he is averaging 9.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 3.5 apg in 24.3 min. Originally selected by Philadelphia with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Fultz has appeared in 33 career games (15 starts), all with the Sixers, averaging 7.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 3.4 apg in 20.6 min.



During his freshman season at the University of Washington (2016-17), Fultz played in 25 games with the Huskies, averaging 23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg, 5.7 rpg and 1.6 stl in 35.7 min., while shooting .413 (52-126) from 3-point range. Fultz was the only player in the country to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. He set the Huskies freshman scoring record with 579 points. Fultz led all NCAA Division I freshmen and all Pac-12 players in scoring, while ranking sixth overall in the nation. He was named Third Team All-America by both the Associated Press and the NABC, and earned All-Pac 12 First Team honors.

Oklahoma City’s 2020 first-round pick is protected Nos. 1-20. If it does not convey in 2020, it becomes two Thunder second-round picks (2022 and 2023). The 2019 second-round pick will be the most favorable selection of Cleveland, Houston, Orlando and Portland.

Simmons has appeared in 41 games (nine starts) with the Magic this season and is averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.6 minutes per contest. He’s scored in double figures 62 times over the past season-plus after doing so on 27 occasions through his first two NBA campaigns. A season ago, his first with Orlando, Simmons started in 50 of his 69 games, setting a new career high with a scoring average of 13.9 points.

He originally signed with San Antonio in July 2015, after playing two seasons with the NBA G League’s Austin franchise, earning NBA G League All-Defensive Third Team honors in 2015. He’s seen action in 243 career games (69 starts) over three-plus seasons with Orlando and San Antonio, averaging 8.5 points 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.