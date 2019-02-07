LA Clippers acquire Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley for Mike Muscala

LOS ANGELES -- The L.A. Clippers have acquired center Ivica Zubac and forward Michael Beasley from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for center Mike Muscala, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

“For two-plus seasons, we have seen Ivica up-close and watched him develop into a skilled center,” said Frank. “For his age, Ivica has proven to be an energetic rim protector who can score around the basket. We are eager for him to join our group of promising young players.”

Zubac, 21, appeared in 33 games (12 starts) for the Lakers this season, averaging career-highs in points (8.5), rebounds (4.9), field goal percentage (.580) and free-throw percentage (.864) in 15.6 minutes. The 7’1”, 240-pound Croatian center was selected 32nd overall by the Lakers in the 2016 NBA Draft after playing one professional season in the Croatian A-1 League and one professional season in the Serbian KLS League.

Beasley, 30, appeared in 26 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 49 percent from the field in 10.7 minutes. The 6’9”, 235-pound forward holds career averages of 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds, while shooting 46.5 percent from the field in 22.8 minutes in 609 appearances across 11 NBA seasons with Miami, Minnesota, Phoenix, Houston, Milwaukee, New York and the Lakers. A native of Frederick, Maryland, he was selected second overall by Miami in the 2008 NBA Draft following one collegiate season at Kansas State University.

Muscala, 27, was acquired in the team’s six-player trade with Philadelphia on February 6. He appeared in 47 games for the 76ers this season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22.1 minutes. He has appeared in 290 career games across six NBA seasons with Philadelphia and Atlanta, averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 47 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from three-point range and 84 percent from free-throw line in 15.9 minutes. The Bucknell alumnus was originally selected by Dallas with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft before being acquired by the Hawks in a draft night trade.