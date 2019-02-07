LA Clippers acquire JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple for Avery Bradley

LOS ANGELES -- The L.A. Clippers have acquired forward JaMychal Green and guard Garrett Temple from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Avery Bradley, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

“Avery is a well-respected NBA player and true professional, and we are grateful for the contributions he made to the Clippers over the last year,” said Frank. “We wish Avery and his family the best of luck in Memphis.”

Frank continued, “Garrett is respected throughout the NBA as a veteran leader and a versatile defender. JaMychal is a high-energy big who has become an excellent outside shooter. We welcome both players to the Clippers and feel they will fit well with this group.”

Green, 28, appeared in 41 games for Memphis this season, averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from 3-point range and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line in 21.9 minutes. The 6-foot-9, 227-pound forward holds career averages of 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds, while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range in 22.4 minutes in 275 appearances across five NBA seasons with San Antonio and Memphis. A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Green played four collegiate seasons at the University of Alabama and was a McDonald’s All-American as a high school senior in 2008.

Temple, 32, appeared in 49 games (all starts) for Memphis this season, averaging career-highs in points (9.4) and rebounds (3.1) in addition to 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard holds career averages of 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.3 minutes in 488 appearances across nine NBA seasons with Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Washington, and Memphis. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Temple played four collegiate seasons at Louisiana State University.

Bradley, 28, appeared in 49 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.9 minutes. The 6’2”, 180-pound guard holds career averages of 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes in 508 career games across nine NBA seasons with Boston, Detroit and L.A. He was named to the 2016 NBA All-Defensive First Team and 2013 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Selected 19th overall by Boston out of the University of Texas in 2010, he was a 2009 McDonald’s All-American.