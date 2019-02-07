Kia Rookie Ladder: Deadline deals create some rookie intrigue

* * *

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic racked up another triple-double in his rookie season.

Last week: No. 1

Doncic played in just two games this week after missing last Thursday’s loss to the Pistons with left ankle soreness. Still, Doncic was impressive in his two games to keep his top rung. In a had 35 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the Mavericks’ 111-98 win against the Cavs. Then, Doncic tallied his third triple-double (first teenager ever with three in a season) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as Dallas beat Charlotte 99-93 Wednesday night. Doncic struggled from the field (5-for-20 FG, 2-for-10 3FG), but had several clutch plays to seal the win.



2. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young put on a show in a win against the Suns.

Last week: No. 2

Over three games this week, Young averaged 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists as the Hawks went 2-1 with road wins in Phoenix and Washington. Young was especially clutch in Phoenix, scoring 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to spark Atlanta to a 118-112 win. Young was also named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January (he averaged 18.7 points and 7.2 assists) and was named a participant in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge during All-Star weekend in New Orleans.



3. Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley III gets up to finish off a big alley-oop against the Spurs.

Last week: No. 3

Another week, another run of double-doubles for Bagley, who is quickly gaining attention as a potential superstar. In three games, Bagley averaged 16 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks in 30.4 minutes per game. His most impressive performance came in a 127-112 win over the Spurs in which he scored a career-high 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had one of the most memorable dunks of his young career. ''It's been fun, man,'' he said. ''I'm a totally different person from Game 1. I just feel different. I'm seeing a lot of things differently out there. The game is slowing down.''



4. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton was solid in a road loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Last week: No. 4

Ayton returned to the Suns this week, but it’s hard to bump him back up to his No. 2 rung as I’d hinted to previously when I bumped him down the Ladder. Don’t get me wrong, Ayton has been his usual self since returning from a sprained ankle, but the guys above him have been outstanding. In three games (all losses), Ayton averaged 16.0 points, 10.3 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor.



5. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. powers home a big jam against the Knicks.

Last week: No. 5

The Grizzlies appear headed toward trading Marc Gasol, which means more responsibility for "Triple J." The Grizzlies have strung together two wins (the only two games for Jackson this week), and Jackson Jr. was huge in both victories. Sunday in New York, Jackson put up 16 and seven and followed that up Tuesday by going for 23 points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal to help Memphis edge Minnesota 108-106. He finished 4-for-7 from 3-point land and his numbers should only increase if Gasol ends up elsewhere Thursday afternoon.



Just missed the cut:

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks’ sharpshooter has strung together four double-digits games and proving he’s a big piece to the Hawks’ future. Over that stretch, "Red Velvet" has averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.4 percent overall and 53.8 percent from 3-point range.

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns

Bridges is establishing himself as the defensive leader of this rookie class. Over his last three games, he’s had eight steals (2.7 per game) and continues to lead all rookies on the season (1.5 spg). He's also averaged 12 ppg while shooting 53.8 percent (46.7 percent on 3s).

Kenrich Williams, New Orleans Pelicans

With Anthony Davis still in limbo (at least until Thursday’s trade deadline), Williams continues to produce while seeing big minutes. In his last three games, the TCU product averaged 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 swingman is proving he can shoot from deep, too, going 11-for-26 (42.3 percent) on 3-pointers.

Kevin Knox, New York Knicks

With the changes in New York, Knox has already seen a bump in playing time. In three games this week, Knox played 36.5 minutes, averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. He struggled a bit from the field (35.3 percent, 31.8 on 3s), but he should have some big games down the stretch as he learns to play alongside Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan.

