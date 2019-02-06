Gentry: Davis won't play tonight vs. Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says big man Anthony Davis is available to play tonight against the Chicago Bulls (8 ET, NBA League Pass). However, Davis will not be playing in tonight's game.

Gentry told reporters today that Davis will not play at least through the trade deadline, which is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Davis' name has been swirling about in trade talks ever since he made his desire to be traded known last week. The Pelicans' next game after the deadline is a Friday home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 ET, ESPN).

Davis was at Wednesday's shootaround, but did not address reporters.

Mirotic is doubtful with calf strain but remains his otherwise happy-go-lucky self.

After the Pelicans' 109-107 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, coach Alvin Gentry said Davis has been "cleared to practice" as he recovers from a sprained left index finger that has sidelined him since the end of a loss at Portland on Jan. 18. Yahoo Sports' Chris Hayes reported Tuesday that the Pelicans prevented Davis from making his healthy return to the lineup last night.

The Lakers reportedly pulled out of Anthony Davis trade talks on Tuesday.

Gentry said Monday night he hoped that New Orleans' more prominent regulars will soon return to the lineup. For the fourth straight game, the Pelicans played without not only Davis, but also forwards Julius Randle (right ankle sprain) and Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain), as well as guards Elfrid Payton (right ankle sprain) and E'Twaun Moore (bruised left quadriceps).

The Pelicans are 23-31 and 13th in the Western Conference. Davis has said all along that he planned to play again for New Orleans once his finger injury healed up. The game against the Bulls is the Pelicans' last before before the trade deadline.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.