Magic's Bamba out indefinitely with stress fracture in left tibia

ORLANDO --Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left tibia. His return to basketball-related activities will depend on how he responds to rest, non-operative treatment and rehabilitation.

“Thankfully we caught this early and are able to treat Mo (Bamba) without surgery,” said Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. “His return to action will depend on how he responds to treatment.”

Bamba (7’0”, 221, 5/12/98) has played in 47 games (one start) this season, averaging 6.2 ppg., 5.0 rpg. and a team-best 1.36 blkpg. in 16.3 minpg. He is tied for 19th in the NBA in blocked shots and ranks among all NBA rookies in scoring (18th), rebounding (5th), field goal percentage (6th, .483, 116-240) and blocked shots (4th). Bamba has led (or tied) the Magic in rebounding three times.