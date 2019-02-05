About Last Night: Emotional night in Memphis

Marc Gasol was a late scratch Tuesday night amid reports about the Grizzlies being in trade talks.

Gasol wasn't listed on Memphis' injured list earlier in the day, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff announced the veteran center would not play. While Bickerstaff would not elaborate on the reason for Gasol's absence, there were signs that Gasol's days in Memphis had come to an end.

The No. 33 above Gasol’s locker had been removed and some of Gasol's belongings were stuffed into a trash bag, according to David Cobb of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.



Read into it what you will, but there is a trash bag next to Marc Gasol’s locker partially filled, and the number “33” above his locker is not there anymore. — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) February 6, 2019



The Grizzlies told Gasol and Mike Conley weeks ago that the organization would begin listening to offers for the two longest-tenured teammates in the NBA. Conley was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2007 draft, and Gasol joined the team after he was part of a trade that sent older brother Pau to the Lakers on Feb. 1, 2008.

Gasol came out of the locker room midway through the first quarter and sat on the Memphis bench as fans responded with a standing ovation.

Meanwhile, Conley was outstanding in what could be his last game with Memphis. The five-time All-Star scored 25 points and handed out nine assists in the Grizzlies' 108-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

As Conley left the floor, he looked around FedExForum before heading to the locker room and slapped hands with fans in the hallway.

"It was a little surreal," Conley said, adding he wondered throughout if it possibly was his last game with his only NBA team.

If this is it for Mike Conley, what’s his message to Memphis?

“Thank you,” he said



His entire heartfelt interview is at the link:https://t.co/9zcq5okuEspic.twitter.com/dRyszGUikl — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) February 6, 2019

Reports: Sixers acquire Harris

Hours after hitting a game-winning jumper, Tobias Harris was reportedly traded to the 76ers in a multiplayer deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Harris is headed to Philadelphia along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and four draft picks.

Sources: Clippers and Sixers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected 1st via Miami and two second rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

This marks the fifth time Harris has been traded in his NBA career, dating back to draft night when he was originally selected by Charlotte in 2011.

Coincidentally, the Clippers traded Blake Griffin last season immediately after he hit a game-winner.

Here's a look at Harris' parting shot ...



'LeBron's gonna trade you'

Tough night for the Lakers, especially for Brandon Ingram.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, several members of the team have been mentioned as part of trade rumors for Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

That didn't escape Pacers fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. With Ingram at the free-throw line, fans repeatedly chanted "LeBron's gonna trade you."

It didn't faze Ingram. He made the shots.

Brandon Ingram was not bothered by the hecklers: "I'm just here to play basketball."

“That’s just fans being fans,” LeBron James told reporters. “If you let that bother you, you’re in the wrong sport."

Adding insult to injury, the Pacers went on to thump the Lakers 136-94, the worst loss by point differential James has ever experienced playing in the NBA.

Westbrook extends triple-double run

Russell Westbrook posted his seventh consecutive triple-double (16 points, 16 assists and 15 rebounds) as the Thunder beat the Magic 132-122. It's the longest streak of triple-doubles since Westbrook accomplished the same feat last season -- and the season before.





Westbrook is averaging 20.0 points, 13.2 rebounds and 14.4 assists during the streak, and Oklahoma City is 6-1 during that span.

The last player to record seven straight triple-doubles was Michael Jordan in 1989, and Jordan's streak came during a run of 10 triple-doubles in 11 games.

The most consecutive triple-doubles is nine, by Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain, in March 1968.

All-Star Saturday Night rosters

Get your popcorn ready. The participants for the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk were announced Tuesday night.

Youth will be served in the dunk contest, as all four competitors -- Miles Bridges, John Collins, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Smith Jr. -- were likely in diapers when Vince Carter was drafted in 1998.

With the All-Star festivities being held in North Carolina, there's a chance Carter makes an appearance, if only to take a curtain call.

Thanks for the memories, Vince!



Closure for Hayward

Making his first visit to Cleveland since suffering a horrific broken left ankle in his debut for Boston in 2017, Gordon Hayward collected 18 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Celtics beat the Cavs 103-96 for their fifth straight victory despite missing All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

"I told my wife I was a little anxious about it for sure sitting in my hotel room last night," Hayward said. "Just thinking about how everything changed and where I was sitting a year ago from now ... just happy that I was out there."



Gordon Hayward rises up for tonight's @jetblue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/aH7M25wVsL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 6, 2019

Worth noting

• Paul George recorded his fifth straight 35-point game, the longest streak in Thunder/SuperSonics history.

• LeBron James became the fifth player in NBA history to top the 32,000-point mark, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

• The Knicks' current 14-game losing streak is their longest since 2014-15, when they dropped a team-record 16 straight and finished 17-65

• Devin Booker can become the seventh player to successfully defend his 3-Point Contest title, joining Larry Bird, Craig Hodges, Mark Price, Jeff Hornacek, Peja Stojakovic and Jason Kapono

