2019 All-Star Mock Draft

Thursday on TNT: 2019 All-Star Draft (7 ET)

Who will LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo select for their teams during the 2019 All-Star Draft on TNT?

NBA.com writers Sekou Smith (representing Team LeBron) and John Schuhmann (Team Giannis) made their predictions on the latest episode of the Hang Time podcast.

(Mock Draft starts at 15:00-minute mark.)