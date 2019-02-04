Hang Time Podcast: Kristaps Porzingis trade, Week 17 Power Rankings + All-Star Mock Draft

John Schuhmann and I dig into the Knicks' decision to trade Kristaps Porzingis a week before the NBA Trade Deadline. Then we break down the latest NBA.com Power Rankings, where the Nuggets and Spurs are on the rise.

Plus, we hold an All-Star Mock Draft to set the stage before LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo select their teams on TNT Thursday night (7 ET).

> Who Ya Got? Make Your All-Star Picks For Chance To Win $25K

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a new episode every Monday and Thursday this season!