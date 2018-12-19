Wizards, Ariza both hoping new situation brings fresh life

Some players in that situation might grit their teeth and re-signed. But Ariza has never cashed in big (relatively speaking) in his career and the Suns came running with $15 million for some unexplained reason. Phoenix didn’t need Ariza at any price because (a) the Suns are stocked with young players at his position who need to be developed, and (b) they weren’t a veteran away from doing anything special. As we’ve seen, they still aren’t.

It didn’t make sense for Phoenix (this was the last deal by doomed general manager Ryan McDonough, who was fired in early October) and only made financial sense for Ariza. Overall, he played poorly for the Suns, shooting a career-worst 35.3 percent. But since this is professional sports and careers are short, Ariza chose to make money and deal with losing, which means he earned exactly what he got.

Ariza lost more games in one month in Phoenix than he did all season with the Rockets. But he knew that when he signed up for it. The Suns were never built to win now.

“The (Wizards) couldn’t be struggling any more than I was going through,” Ariza said. “Losing is always tough no matter where you are, so that wasn’t comfortable at all. I didn’t go into that situation with any expectations. I was just going to try to help the players get better and the team to improve. That’s it.”

Some NBA personnel people saw this as a case where a player knew he could get the money and eventually a better team because, with an expiring contract, Ariza qualified as a prime trade asset. If that was the master plan, it worked ... sort of. Ariza did get traded, but to the Wizards -- and not to the Lakers, Rockets or any of the other contenders who sniffed around.

Ordinarily, the Wizards wouldn’t have interest, either, in a player who’s just a stopgap guy. They envisioned a longer relationship with Kelly Oubre Jr., who’s 10 years younger. But they shipped Oubre to Phoenix in the Ariza trade because they weren’t in position to pay him next summer when he becomes a restricted free agent. The Wizards’ money is spent on Otto Porter Jr., whom they retained after matching a $106 million offer sheet by Brooklyn in 2017. That essentially made Oubre, who plays the same position as Porter Jr., a goner in Washington.

And that’s come to symbolize the Wizards’ issue right now: The only bang for the buck they’re getting is an exploding cigar. They’ve got the sixth-highest payroll in the NBA and the league's sixth-worst record. Porter, Bradley Beal (due $107 million more) and John Wall ($207 million) have combined to do little for the basketball pulse in D.C. and still have yet to cause much of a ripple in the relatively weak Eastern Conference.

The Wizards need ... something. A spark, a splash of cold water to the face, anything to roust the talent on a club where the core players are all in their prime (and two of them, Beal and Wall, are All-Stars). The hope is that Ariza can perhaps recharge the Wizards -- something he couldn't do in Phoenix.

“We’re excited about having him,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. “He’s one of the best wing defenders in the league. He brings that professionalism every night, a winner. We’re having a tough start and a guy like him can help us play better because he brings consistent effort on both ends and knows his role. I told him if he’s open, shoot it. His length, outside shooting, toughness, defense and experience, we need that. He’s done it for a lot of years.”

It helps that there’s a bit of nostalgic karma at work here. Ariza was with the Wizards in 2013-14 and helped them make the playoffs. He also helped Beal and Wall grow up, mentoring them on the finer points of being an NBA player. They're both thrilled to have Ariza back.

“He can play at a high level, knock down shots, does all the little things defensively to change a team,” Wall said. “Brad and I have grown up a lot since then. Trevor helped us then and I think he can help us get over the hump now.”

Wall believes the Wizards are a win streak away from righting their ship and hopes that will happen once Ariza returns to his Rockets form. He can hopefully rev up a defense that ranks in the bottom five in Defensive Rating, Rebound Percentage while allowing tons of fast-break and second-chance points.

Wall also notes that in the East, where the only beast might be Toronto, the season is never over in December. There are other teams in Washington’s situation.

“We’ve had a tough road where we’ve needed to know what we want to do with our team,” Wall said. “When we get healthy and everybody plays their roles I think we can be a team that wins 50 games. Right now it doesn’t look like it, but a couple years ago we won 17 games in a row at home. We can catch fire. We know where to do, we just got to do it now. There’s no time to be waiting.”

Their season can’t be any more insane than Ariza’s has been so far. Maybe they’ll be good for each other and this reunion will prove to be destiny. Maybe they’ll stabilize each other’s basketball lives and even better, make sense of it.

