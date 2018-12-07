Celtics' Irving not fretting over shoulder injury

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said he tweaked his right shoulder late in last night's 128-100 home romp over the New York Knicks. As concerning as the news might be for Celtics fans, Irving didn't seem too worried about the injury after the game.

He left the game with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter and had ice on his shoulder as he watched the rest of the Celtics' win. Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Irving did his walk-off interview with the ice on his shoulder, but by the time Irving talked in the locker room, he had nothing on his shoulder.

"It was just a weird play at the end of the game," Irving told reporters after the game. "I don't know. It's like I got caught up as I was trying to get the ball out and pass it to Marcus [Smart] for a 3. It just caught me weird on my shoulder. So it's probably an AC joint or something like that. I'm not diagnosing myself, I'm pretty sure. I saw the doctors afterward and they said AC joint or something going on there, but I'll be all right."

Irving's injury occurred with about 4 minutes left in the game and the Celtics ahead 114-97. He drove into the right side of the paint, but was met by a pair of New York defenders who attempted to trap him. Irving passed out to Marcus Smart on the right wing, who put up a 3-pointer that missed. Irving retreated to the right baseline as Smart was shooting and seemed to be trying to loosen up his shoulder.

The Celtics had no problem with the Knicks on Thursday.

The Celtics got the offensive rebound off Smart's miss and worked it back around to Irving, who played for another minute or so before being subbed out of the game. Overall, Irving was solid against the Knicks, finishing with 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting while also logging eight assists.