Antetokounmpo, Harden lead All-NBA First Team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston Rockets guard James Harden have been unanimously selected to the 2018-19 All-NBA First Team.

Antetokounmpo and Harden both received All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each. This marks the first All-NBA First Team honor for Antetokounmpo, a two-time Second Team member. Harden earns his fifth First Team nod, including his third in a row as a unanimous selection.

The 2018-19 All-NBA First Team also features Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (482 points; 91 First Team votes), Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (433 points; 71 First Team votes) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (411 points; 59 First Team votes).

Curry is an All-NBA First Team selection for the third time. George, a four-time Third Team honoree, makes his First Team debut. Jokić has been named to his first All-NBA Team.

* NBA History: Year-by-year All-NBA teams

Antetokounmpo, Harden and George are the three finalists for the 2018-19 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award. The winner will be revealed at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The third annual NBA Awards, honoring this season’s top performers, will take place at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

The 2018-19 All-NBA Second Team consists of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (375 points), Warriors forward Kevin Durant (358), Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (306), Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (242) and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (195).

The 2018-19 All-NBA Third Team is made up of Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (178 points), Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (115), Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (111), Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (89) and Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (51).

James has tied the NBA record for most All-NBA selections with 15, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Walker, an eight-year veteran, has earned his first All-NBA honor.

The All-NBA Teams were selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

Complete voting results by media member will be posted at pr.nba.com the night of the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia. Click here for the list of 100 media voters for the 2018-19 All-NBA Teams.

Below are the voting results for the 2018-19 All-NBA Teams. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP.

2018-19 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total | All-NBA Selections

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee | 100 | -- | -- | 500 | 3 (one 1st, two 2nd)

G James Harden, Houston | 100 | -- | -- | 500 | 6 (five 1st, one 3rd)

G Stephen Curry, Golden State | 91 | 9 | -- | 482 | 6 (three 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)

F Paul George, Oklahoma City | 71 | 25 | 3 | 433 | 5 (one 1st, four 3rd)

C Nikola Jokić, Denver | 59 | 38 | 2 | 411 | 1



2018-19 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total | All-NBA Selections

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia | 40 | 57 | 4 | 375 | 2 (two 2nd)

F Kevin Durant, Golden State | 29 | 71 | -- | 358 | 9 (six 1st, three 2nd)

G Damian Lillard, Portland | 8 | 87 | 5 | 306 | 4 (one 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)

F Kawhi Leonard, Toronto | -- | 73 | 23 | 242 | 3 (two 1st, one 2nd)

G Kyrie Irving, Boston | -- | 52 | 39 | 195 | 2 (one 2nd, one 3rd)



2018-19 ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total | All-NBA Selections

G Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City | 1 | 43 | 44 | 178 | 8 (two 1st, five 2nd, one 3rd)

F Blake Griffin, Detroit | -- | 13 | 76 | 115 | 5 (three 2nd, two 3rd)

F LeBron James, L.A. Lakers | -- | 13 | 72 | 111 | 15 (12 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)

C Rudy Gobert, Utah | 1 | 5 | 69 | 89 | 2 (one 2nd, one 3rd)

G Kemba Walker, Charlotte | -- | 4 | 39 | 51 | 1

Below are the other players who received votes for the 2018-19 All-NBA Teams, listed by the position at which they received the most votes.



OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: GUARDS

Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total

Bradley Beal, Washington | -- | 1 | 31 | 34

Klay Thompson, Golden State | -- | 3 | 18 | 27

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia | -- | -- | 7 | 7

Mike Conley, Memphis | -- | -- | 4 | 4

Donovan Mitchell, Utah | -- | -- | 4 | 4

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio | -- | -- | 3 | 3

D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn | -- | -- | 3 | 3

Dwyane Wade, Miami | -- | 1 | -- | 3

Devin Booker, Phoenix | -- | -- | 1 | 1

Eric Gordon, Houston | -- | -- | 1 | 1

Jrue Holiday, New Orleans | -- | -- | 1 | 1

Kyle Lowry, Toronto | -- | -- | 1 | 1

Lou Williams, LA Clippers | -- | -- | 1 |



OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: FORWARDS

Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio | -- | 2 | 11 | 17

Danilo Gallinari, LA Clippers | -- | 1 | 4 | 7

Pascal Siakam, Toronto | -- | -- | 4 | 4

Luka Donĉić, Dallas | -- | 1| -- | 3

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia | -- | -- | 2 | 2

Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento | -- | -- | 1 | 1

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana | -- | -- | 1 | 1



OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: CENTERS

Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota | -- | -- | 20 | 20

Nikola Vučević, Orlando | -- | -- | 4 | 4

Andre Drummond, Detroit | -- | 1 | -- | 3

Anthony Davis, New Orleans | -- | -- | 1 | 1

Myles Turner, Indiana | -- | -- | 1 | 1