Wizards wrap trip in Cleveland for potential playoff preview

The Wizards finish their road trip tonight in Cleveland in a potential first round playoff matchup.

Game Info

Quicken Loans Arena | 8:00 p.m. | TNT | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (42-36): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Cavs (48-30): G - Calderon, G – Hood, F - Green, F - James, C - Love

Wizards: None

Rockets: George Hill (Ankle - TBD)

Storylines

Potential Playoff Preview

The Wizards enter the night as the seven seed in the East and a half game behind Miami for the six seed. The Cavs begin the night tied with Philadelphia at 48-30, but hold the tiebreaker and sit as the three seed. The Cavs and Sixers will play in Philly tomorrow night in a game that could decide which teams finishes third and which team fourth. While a lot won't be decided for certain until next week, there is still a chance that tonight's Wizards - Cavs game could be a first round 3-6 matchup.

The Cavs lead the season series with Washington 2-1, but the road team has won every game in the series. In fact, going back to last year, the road team has won six straight games in this series, a strange note heading into the final game of the season series. After dropping two to Cleveland early in the season in D.C., the Wiz picked up one of their most impressive wins of the season with a victory at the Q in the first game after the all-star break. They played that game without John Wall and held off a late Cavs' charge to win 110-103.

Wall's Status

Before Tuesday's game, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said the team was still determining how they would handle Wall's final few games of the regular season. Wall said he wanted to play in tonight's game and he'll probably push for it, but the team will likely only play him in one of these next two games, as it's another back-to-back set with the Wiz hosting the Hawks tomorrow night in D.C. Wall returned to action after missing two months last Saturday, but then was held out of Sunday's game in Chicago before returning to action on Tuesday in Houston. There will likely be an update on Wall's status for Thursday's game either at shootaround or during pregame.

Ty Lue Back for Cleveland

The Cavs are expected to have their head coach Ty Lue back behind the bench for tonight's game. He hasn't coached the team's last nine games as he was battling health and sleep issues. The Cavs went 8-1 with associate coach Larry Drew in charge, but they should get their head coach back for this final week of the regular season and then the postseason.

The Cavs have started to look more like the dominant team we've grown accustomed to seeing over the last few weeks and have won nine of their last 10 and seven straight at home. During their seven game home win streak, they have averaged 115.0 points per game and have beaten opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The last time the Wizards faced Cleveland, the Cavs were just getting acquainted to their new teammates as they overhauled their roster at the trade deadline. This time around, they'll be a little more comfortable as they've now had close to two months playing together and they are now gearing up for a long postseason run.

Up next, the Wizards host the Hawks on Friday night at Capital One Arena (7:00 p.m.).