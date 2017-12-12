Wizards wrap trip in Brooklyn

The Wizards finish their 10-day trip tonight in Brooklyn.

Barclays Center | 7:30 p.m. | NBCSW+ | 1500 AM

Wizards (14-11): G - Frazier, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Nets (10-15): G - Dinwiddie, G - Crabbe, F - Hollis-Jefferson, F - Carroll, C - Zeller

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out), John Wall (Knee - Questionable), Ian Mahinmi (Knee - Questionable)

Nets: Jeremy Lin (Knee - Out), D'Angelo Russell (Knee - Out)

John Wall's Status

John Wall, who has missed the team's last eight games, went through his second full practice on Monday and appears to be right on the brink of a return to action. He told the media afterwards that his knee felt good and he was just trying to get his conditioning back to where it was prior to the injury. Wall has been listed as questionable for tonight's game in Brooklyn, but with the Wizards in the midst of a back-to-back, there's a good chance he'll return in one of these next two games to avoid playing in consecutive games on consecutive nights. That would mean if he did return tonight, he'd likely sit in tomorrow night's game against Memphis, or he'll be held out tonight and then return tomorrow night when the Wizards are back at home. Either way, all the signs are pointing towards an imminent return for the Wizards' four-time All-Star.

The Wizards have gone 4-4 in this two week stretch with Wall out of the lineup.

Ian Mahinmi has also been added to the injury report with a knee injury. He left the end of Saturday's game in Los Angeles with the injury and did not practice on Monday.

Okafor and Stauskas Debuts?

On the Nets side, they too may have a few additional pieces to play with tonight as recently acquired center Jahlil Okafor and guard Nik Stauskas could both make their Nets' debuts tonight against Washington. Both were acquired last week in a trade with the Sixers, but have yet to play in a game with Brooklyn, as the Nets just returned from their trip to Mexico City. Okafor is a skilled offensive big man who has given the Wizards fits in the past when he was with Philadelphia, while Stauskas should provide Brooklyn with excellent perimeter shooting off the bench. Both players can be dangerous on the offensive end and the Wizards will need to prepare for what they could add tonight.

Brooklyn has improved this season and have already reached double digit wins, something they did not do until March of last season. The Wizards have beaten the Nets in seven straight games, but Brooklyn played them tough at home last year and they play hard every night. They don't have any superstars and no one player on their team averages more than 15 points per game, but they get contributions from their entire team and are always capable of an upset win if a team takes them lightly.

End of a Trip

Tonight's game will be the end of a long road trip for the Wizards, one that began last Monday night in Utah and was spent entirely on the West Coast. The team traveled back east on Sunday and then held a practice in New York on Monday as they get set for tonight's game in Brooklyn. The Wizards have gone 2-2 on this trip and have a chance to return home with a winning record with a win tonight. With Wall out of the lineup, a winning road trip could only be considered a success, even if the team may feel that they let some of the games get away.





Up next, the Wizards return home to host the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. (7:00 p.m.)